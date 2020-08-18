Back to school week with New Paradigm For Education

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by New Paradigm for Education

Live in the D is devoting this week to helping parents make important decisions about their child’s education as well as teachers deciding on their next steps for the school year. We are also celebrating Back To School Week with a special cash prize for your favorite teacher.

Ralph Bland, CEO of New Paradigm For Education explained the program has been successful for over 10 years. He believes it is the highest performing charter management program in the Detroit area. Their focus is on reading and preparing your students for college. They are proud to have a 100% graduation rate. The program offers 2 pathways for learning this year because of the pandemic. New Paradigm will offer remote learning and face-to-face small group learning while following all of the CDC guidelines.

Fletcher Daniels, a high school teacher for New Paradigm For Education said that he has grown as a teacher over his 5 years and he has found a family among his colleagues. He believes the position allows him to be supported and challenged while educating some of the best talented young people in the city.

For more information visit npfeschools.org

