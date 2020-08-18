Cat training with Michigan Humane

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Michigan Humane is developing a training series to help new pet owners or work with pets already in the home. A few weeks ago Michigan Humane featured a dog training webinar and now they are offering a cat training webinar. The training is August 27 from 5pm to 6pm. There is a $20 fee and registration is required.

For more information visit michiganhumane.org/training

Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane also introduced an adorable kitten named May. She is approximately three months old and looking for a loving home that is interested in an active kitten that seeks out playtime and lots of attention. If you would like to adopt May, the Mike Morse Law Firm will cover the standard adoption fees. The Mike Morse Law Firm also wants to help you if you need legal help. Visit their website at 855mikewins.com, or call the same 855-MIKE-WINS to find out if you have a case.