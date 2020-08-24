Here’s a way to beat the crowds at Eastern Market

Eastern Market is a popular place to be and sometimes that means things can get busy! Lonni Thomas, Senior Market Manager at Eastern Market, joined host Jason Carr to talk about how you can enjoy a smaller version of Eastern Market Saturdays on Tuesday.

The Tuesday Market under Shed 2 allows you to get everything you need with a smaller crowd. Everything is fenced off to maintain social distancing and the customer count is lowered. They also offer free fitness classes that are under Shed 3 including a Zumba class and a yoga class.

While Tuesday Markets is a smaller version of Saturday Markets, you will see some of the vendors that you will also see on Saturday. Tuesday Markets are from 9 am to 3 pm through the end of September.

Watch the video to learn more about what safety measures are being put in place and to see one of the amazing murals in the market.