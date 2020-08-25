Look great for less with these thrifty ideas for fall

Getting a great deal on clothes is something everyone loves, and now is the time to start shopping for fall fashion. This year there are plenty of old favorites that are having a comeback, so why not head to your local thrift store and keep an eye out for these trends and save a few bucks while you’re at it? Since today is Second-Hand Wardrobe Day, Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined host Tati Amare to share his ideas for how to look great for less.

Sequins are in this year, and Jon recommends you go all-in on this style. Try out a sequin dress, or even a dress coat like his model Delores did. Fringe is another big trend, and Jon says you should make this fashion statement the focal point of your outfit. His model, Mollene, dressed very simply, and let her fringe grey cardigan do all the talking.

For the dress lovers out there, Jon urges you to try making your dresses more versatile. Try adding accessories or jackets to dress up, or dress down, your favorite frock. Also, if you don’t like following the crowd, try adding a little navy dress to your repertoire, it will make you stand out in a sea of black.

For the guys, the preppy look is back, but this time with a twist. As Jon’s model Ted showed us, wear preppy clothes, but be a little disrespectful about it. Don’t tuck in your shirt and wear items with a more relaxed silhouette. The skinny look is out.

All the models Jon worked with, were dressed from Council Resale in Berkley. They will be hosting a fall showcase Sunday, August 30th, and Monday, August 31st. For more information on the showcase and for store hours, visit the store’s website.

For more fashionable advice, watch the full video above and check out Jon Jordan’s new YouTube channel, StyleWise.