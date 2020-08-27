Where to get free school supplies for kids

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With school just around the corner and parents still figuring how to deal with the new normal, here is one thing that can ease parents’ and students’ minds: Project Backpack is back! The program has provided free school supplies to 160,000 students in Detroit and Metro Detroit over the years. This program is all thanks to our sponsor the Mike Morse Law Firm. Mike Morse himself joined Tati Amare via Skype to talk about the changes happening to the program this year.

Project Backpack was started by Morse 7 years ago. The inspiration came from his mother, who was a Detroit Public Schools teacher. Morse wants to make sure that regardless of where students are learning, they have everything they need. For K-5 students in Detroit Public Schools Community District, backpacks will be available to them at orientation. Students of other districts can get their free backpack this Saturday, August 29th at Mike Morse Law Firm’s Southfield headquarters. There, Morse will be hosting The Big Tent Backpack Drive-Thru Event, and will be handing out free backpacks to students K-5 who will remain safely in their cars, while supplies last. The event will be from 11am to 1pm and students must be present.

The backpacks come stuffed with school supplies. To see what’s inside check out the video above.

