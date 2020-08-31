WW can help you transform your life

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A few years ago Kelli Gracey weighed over 300 pounds but she changed her life by joining WW.

Since working with WW she is not diabetic anymore, and is able to play and keep up with her 13-year-old child. She says that WW keeps her accountable by doing the virtual meetings. That is one of the main things that helped her lose more than 150 pounds. In the meetings you get the support you need, share healthy recipes and more. Kelli also walks and jogs 4.5 miles.

Kelli is planning a trip to Walt Disney World next year to celebrate her success.

