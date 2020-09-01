Explore the excitement of Glenlore Trails

There is a very popular event going on in Metro Detroit that is taking everyone by surprise. Glenlore Trails in Commerce Township is a half-mile wooded trail filled with sensory activities that’s fun for the entire family. Kila Peeples took a walk through it to get a first hand experience.

She enjoyed her trip around the trails, taking in the fairytale-like music coming from the trees and the bright, colorful drawings and moving paintings. Tickets are being scooped up fast, but if you miss this opportunity, there will be a Halloween trail and a Hip-Hop Nutcracker version for the holidays.

Watch the video above to see Kila’s trek through the trail!