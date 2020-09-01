84ºF

Explore the excitement of Glenlore Trails

This Try It Out Tuesday gives you an up close look at the trail everyone is talking about

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

There is a very popular event going on in Metro Detroit that is taking everyone by surprise. Glenlore Trails in Commerce Township is a half-mile wooded trail filled with sensory activities that’s fun for the entire family. Kila Peeples took a walk through it to get a first hand experience.

She enjoyed her trip around the trails, taking in the fairytale-like music coming from the trees and the bright, colorful drawings and moving paintings. Tickets are being scooped up fast, but if you miss this opportunity, there will be a Halloween trail and a Hip-Hop Nutcracker version for the holidays.

Watch the video above to see Kila’s trek through the trail!

