Get ready for Fall with a trip to the cider mill

Fall is just around the corner and one way to welcome it is by enjoying a cup of cold (or hot) apple cider and hot donuts. Many cider mills are not opening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Kila Peeples haS a list of local cider mills that are great for visiting this, or every, weekend during the season.

Franklin Cider Mill in Franklin is a favorite for many people. Its historic location along with the classic cider and donuts they make is a great way to soak up the fall air.

DeBuck’s in Belleville not only has donuts made with a family recipe, but also a family fun area that includes corn mazes, a large slide, and jump pads.

Parmenter’s Cider Mill in Northville is doing things a little differently this year by asking customers to pre-order through an app. Then you can drive up and get your donuts delivered to your car.

If you want to skip the cider mill all together, Bakehouse 46 in Birmingham offers Blake’s Cider Mill cider and donuts, along with other fall favorites.