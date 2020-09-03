83ºF

Live In The D

Get ready for Fall with a trip to the cider mill

Enjoy some cold apple cider and hot donuts at a few cider mills around the D

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Cider mill, Franklin Cider Mill, DeBuck;s Corn Maze, Parmenter's Cider Mill, Bakehouse 46, Cider and Donuts, Franklin, Northville, Belleville, Birmingham

Fall is just around the corner and one way to welcome it is by enjoying a cup of cold (or hot) apple cider and hot donuts. Many cider mills are not opening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Kila Peeples haS a list of local cider mills that are great for visiting this, or every, weekend during the season.

Franklin Cider Mill in Franklin is a favorite for many people. Its historic location along with the classic cider and donuts they make is a great way to soak up the fall air.

DeBuck’s in Belleville not only has donuts made with a family recipe, but also a family fun area that includes corn mazes, a large slide, and jump pads.

Parmenter’s Cider Mill in Northville is doing things a little differently this year by asking customers to pre-order through an app. Then you can drive up and get your donuts delivered to your car.

If you want to skip the cider mill all together, Bakehouse 46 in Birmingham offers Blake’s Cider Mill cider and donuts, along with other fall favorites.

