Dewey Steffan, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Great Lakes Wealth in Northville wants to help you learn how to build wealth for your future.

Dewey has created 11 steps to build wealth and he shared 5 key steps with us. He said it’s important to start now, use professional advice, set your investing goals,and risk tolerance, and determine your time horizon.

As you try to navigate your wealth-building journey through the pandemic it’s important to be patient. Dewey explained that the pandemic has shown us that you have to survive before you thrive. So when you think about what’s next he suggests making sure you have 3 to 6 months savings as a rainy day fund, recognize your debt situation, and invest. Also make sure you take advantage of any retirement plan available at work.

Watch the video to learn how to start building wealth for your future.