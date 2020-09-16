How to choose a mask for your new-normal workout routine

If you want to get back to the gym this fall, you’re going to have to add a few masks to your usual workout gear.

Fitness and nutrition expert Jody Trierweiler had a few tips for what to keep in mind when bringing a mask to the gym.

Her number one tip is to avoid masks that draw in moisture, since moisture breeds bacteria. Instead, Trierweiler says to find masks that are breathable, lightweight, and that are made using moisture wicking fabrics.

She says that some of the best places to look for these types of masks are from brands that already produce exercise clothing. In some cases, they’ll literally use the same fabric in their clothes as their masks.

If you don’t want to get a new mask just for the gym, Trierweiler says that your usual mask will work just fine, but recommends that you bring plenty of extra masks if you feel yours start to get a little damp. She also recommends that you stay away from neck gaiter style masks, which are worn around the neck and pull up over the nose. She says in addition to not filtering air properly, these were designed to keep athletes warm, which is the opposite of what you’d want in a workout.

Trierweiler says the most important thing to do while exercising is to listen to your body. Slow down, and stop if you feel any kind of dizziness.

Watch the video above to learn more.