Saxappeal celebrates Vote 4 The Best win on Music Mondays

Local jazz artist Saxappeal shared with co-host Tati Amare how he’s been making music during quarantine.

Saxappeal has worked with several local Detroit artists, and has even opened for Bruno Mars. During quarantine he’s keeping up his creativity on Instagram, hosting a weekly show called The Lock-In where he sits down and talks with other musicians. He said the show is a great chance for people to get to know these artists from a “behind the scenes” perspective.

Saxappeal also said that he’s grateful for all the people who took time to vote for him in the Vote 4 The Best contest, and said he wears the win as a badge of honor.

Today Saxappeal and the crew played “The Song That’s Called...,” their top listed track that has gained over 15,000 streams on Spotify.