Jane Lynch takes over as new host of ‘The Weakest Link’

“Your are the weakest link... goodbye.” Jane Lynch is the new host of “The Weakest Link” and she stopped by the studio virtually today to talk about taking over as host on the iconic game show.

The show follows the same format as the original BBC quiz show. Contestants face off against each other, and vote off the “weakest link” every round. In the end, only one player will take the prize home.

Former host Anne Robinson earned the nickname “the queen of mean” from her scathing critiques of contestants' mistakes.

Lynch shared what she’s looking forward as the host of the show. Watch the video above to she what she had to say.