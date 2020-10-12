Bringing Country music to Detroit

When people think of country music, Detroit isn’t usually the first city that comes to mind. Local musician Julianne Ankley is hoping to change that perception, and shine a light on Detroit’s country music scene.

Ankley said that there is already a huge audience for country music in the Detroit area. According to Ankley, one country radio station, 99.5 WYCD, is actually known as one of the biggest country music stations in the nation. Before Coronavirus, they hosted Festivals at Hart Plaza and DTE Energy Music Theatre that would draw massive crowds.

Her new album, “With Love from Lake Huron", is the first time Ankley will have produced. She said the experience was both exciting and scary, but ultimately, she enjoyed it. “If there are things you don’t like about it you have no one to blame but yourself,” she said.

The title of her album comes from her five-year project of writing. She said she drew her energy from the lake, and that she would walk there every day.

The album is set to be released on Oct. 24, along with a vinyl copy. She said she’s very excited because this is the first time her music will be released on vinyl.

