Celebrate National Pizza Month with the original Detroit-style pizza

October is National Pizza Month and for our Michigan Food Week, we thought who better to celebrate with than our sponsor, Buddy’s Pizza, the original Detroit-style pizza? All week long we are celebrating fabulous food finds and famous food legacies created in Michigan. Plus, you could win a pile of cash, $500! Just think of all the pizza you could buy with that money. Host Tati Amare was joined by Dan Schuyler, Buddy’s Pizza Area Director, to talk more about it.

Since 1946 Buddy’s has been growing in size from their original location on Conant and McNichols in Detroit to their newest location in Troy, which has a throwback design. What made Buddy’s so famous was their Detroit-style pizza. It’s made in a rectangular pan that used to be used by car mechanics to collect oil drippings, giving it a thick, crispy crust. There are racing stripes of sauce across the top, making the pizza extra unique.

For the month of October, they have introduced two new menu items, a buffalo chicken pizza, and a caramel apple pizza pie. You can always get their classic salads, like the antipasto salad, and pizzas as well. They have something for everyone in the family.

The new Troy location is having its grand opening on Monday, October 26th. It is located at 987 Wilshire Drive in Troy. For more information, watch the video above and check out buddyspizza.com.