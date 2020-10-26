47ºF

Slide into trick-or-treating fun with a candy chute

Maintain social distance with a cool way to distribute candy to trick-or-treaters

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Halloween, Trick or treat, Candy, Social Distance, Ace Hardware, DIY

There have been some changes in our lifestyles over the past few months and one thing that is really going to be different this year is Halloween. Some people may not be up for handing out candy to trick-or-treaters for safety reasons, but Kila Peeples had a creative way you can still have some Halloween fun, and still be socially distant.

Kila made a candy chute out of a 6 foot long PVC pipe she purchased from the hardware store and decorated it with traditional Halloween goodies that are found at any store. She made a spooky chute, perfect for giving out candy in a short amount of time and for under $20.

Watch the video above to see how Kila made her Halloween candy chute!

