Score! Detroit Lions celebrate victory with cool giveaways -- literally

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Detroit Lions victory this week was a great win for the city. Now, the team, along with offensive lineman Frank Ragnow, wants to celebrate by giving fans a chance at some special giveaways.

The United Dairy Industry of Michigan and Lions teamed up to bring fans The Home Fridge Advantage contest. Winners will receive a new fridge stocked with groceries, plus $500 in cash. The winner also gets a Ford Pass, which allows them to pick a food pantry or school of their choice to be rewarded a $2,000 grant to buy equipment or help the community. One winner will be announced at each Lions home game this season.

Michigan dairy farmers are devoted to serving people in their communities. Many people are in need because of the pandemic. UDIM wants to make sure you have a working fridge and food for the whole family.

To learn more about this giveaway, nominate a family, and get delicious recipes, visit milkmeansmore.org.

Watch the video above to learn more about how you can win.