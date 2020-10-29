Want to freshen up your traditional Thanksgiving meal? We’ll tell you how

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Thanksgiving is less than a month away, and a lot of people are already making plans because most celebrations will look a lot different this year.

WW Groups Corporate Chef Isabella wrote an E-cookbook to help guide you through these holiday meals.

Chef Isabella said it’s important to prepare for Thanksgiving early.

You should create a menu, do inventory for the food you already have, prepare a shopping list, and figure out what cookware you need. She also suggested setting the dinner table the night before, so when you’ve finished cooking, you can focus on eating.

If you’re looking to freshen up your traditional meal, try something different with your turkey.

Chef Isabella suggested instead of baking the bird the traditional way, you could make turkey rolls or turkey lasagna instead. It’s OK to switch things up as long as you keep the staples that the family enjoys.

