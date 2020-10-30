These trick-or-treating alternatives may be your new tradition

Instead of taking your normal stroll through the neighborhood, Kerry Doman from Little Guide Detroit has some trick-or-treating alternatives that might become a new tradition for the family. She joined Live In The D to share her ideas and inspire your family.

Doman suggested a neighborhood bike parade. All the kids from the neighborhood can decorate their bikes and meet for a bike parade in a local park. If you live far away from your loved ones, you can do a Halloween Drive-by to show off your costumes. Doman also suggested creating a scavenger hunt for the family throughout the neighborhood or in your own home. The kids will love using clues to find their Halloween candy.

If you’re looking for a quiet night at home with movies, Doman suggested spicing it up by projecting the movie on an outdoor wall for a socially distant movie night.

Watch the video to see more trick-or-treating alternatives.