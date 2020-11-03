Are the darker days of fall giving you the blues?

The combination of Daylight Saving Time ending and the dark seasons of fall and winter beginning mean fewer hours of sunlight than the summer months. Even though this happens every year, it can still be a difficult adjustment for a lot of us. This year we’re dealing with a double hitter, S.A.D. or Seasonal Affective Disorder, and the COVID blues.

Ronnie Hormel, a therapist with Birmingham Maple Clinic explained how to handle these challenges.

Those with S.A.D experience an 11% increase in fatigue, sleepiness, and worry about the months ahead. Also, with the number of COVID cases increasing there can be even more worry about the future. This is called anticipatory anxiety.

It’s important to watch out for signs of trouble focusing or feeling like you need more sleep. You can reduce these feelings by exercising, being out in the sunlight and talking to your healthcare provider about your Vitamin D levels.

