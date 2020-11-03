How to change up your home decor in under an hour

Today on Live in the D, Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan showed us a quick, easy way to change the look of a room. Tati and Jason first spoke with him at the beginning of the show, where he talked about a space in his apartment he’s tried to decorate in the past.

The wall next to Jordan’s entryway was pushed in to create more space in the apartment, but he said that putting art and bookcases up in the space just didn’t look right. Now, he’s found a way to design the space without making it look like an afterthought.

The main feature of Jordan’s project uses curio frames he says you can find in home decorating stores, or for cheap in thrift stores.

He said that if you’re going into a project like this, you should be creative, and don’t be afraid to think outside the box. You don’t have to follow a how-to video on YouTube, you can make it your own space.

After an hour, Tati and Jason checked back in to see the finished project. Jordan was able to put up a modern art installation in the space by layering the curio frames and spacing them across the wall.

To change up the look of the space, Jordan said you can throw a few plants into the frames, which also serve as handy shelves. They could also serve as a perfect backdrop for a home office, clearing up desk clutter. Or, if you’re looking for a way to decorate for the holidays, fill the frames up with seasonal candles and more.

“Just because something is art doesn’t mean it can’t have utility.” Jordan said. “The point is you can do anything with this, the options are endless."

To see Jordan’s final product, and for tips on how to start one yourself, watch the video above.