Fun hits the road with this mobile axe throwing unit

There are still plenty of opportunities to have a good time outside and one way to do that is to do a little axe throwing. The Hub Stadium in Auburn Hills is offering a way to throw a few hatchets outside of its massive entertainment building while basking in the cool, crisp weather. T.J. Shibbish, manager of The Hub Stadium, joined Jason Carr to discuss the mobile unit that can travel up to 60 miles to bring the fun to you.

Watch the video above to see players striving to hit the bullseye and learn how to rent the axe throwing unit.