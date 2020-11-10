This restaurant’s mascot is almost as big a draw as their food

Plymouth – It’s Take-Out Tuesday when we feature restaurants that also offer to-go or curbside pick-up to help support traditionally dine-in restaurants during the pandemic. Today we dropped by a restaurant whose mascot is almost as big of an attraction as the food. Stella’s Black Dog Tavern in Downtown Plymouth is a popular place. Both Bob Ostendorf, the owner, and Cardale Houston, the Head Chef, chatted with host Jason Carr about the restaurant.

First, let’s introduce you to the most popular girl in the joint, Stella. She is a tall Bernese Mountain dog with black wavy hair and the sweetest disposition. Stella is a certified service dog so she is allowed to roam around and greet guests, though she is getting older and isn’t able to visit quite as often. She is very well trained so you don’t need to worry about your food. Speaking of food let’s get into that.

Stella’s Black Dog Tavern offers a variety of tavern-style food as well as some upscale dishes. One of their favorite items is their skillet which features sizzling hot shrimp, sausage, peppers, onions, and asparagus, a great low-carb option. Also on their low-carb menu is their shrimp lemon zoodles, or noodles made from spiralized zucchini. Of course, they also have patty melts, burgers, fish and chips, and pizzas. If you are looking for some more upscale entrees they have steaks and on occasion prime rib. Tuesday through Sunday they also offer a family meal deal special.

Recently they switched to doing only take-out and curbside delivery to allow them to better serve their customers. They also started Clare’s St. Louis Kitchen, named in honor of Bob’s grandmother. They converted their banquet facility, Trackside, into this new virtual kitchen that will be cooking up Southern-style favorites for you to get delivered.

For more information watch the video above and check out Stella’s Black Dog Tavern at 860 Fralick St, in Plymouth.