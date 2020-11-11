Shop local and find unique gifts at Post Detroit

There is a place that’s off the beaten path that is perfect for a unique shopping experience. It is described as a collection of handmade goods, contemporary crafts, and a production studio. Clare Fox, co-founder of Post Detroit, joined Tati Amare for a chat about her shop.

Clare said Post Detroit is housed in a former post office, the building sat empty for many years after it closed in the 1970s until Clare and her husband opened Post in 2017. Post Detroit offers small batch, one-of-a-kind crafts that are mostly made in Michigan.

