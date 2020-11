With everyone being in the house for the next three weeks, parents will be looking for ways to entertain their kids. Of course there are board games, video consoles, and TV, but why not get a little creative with the fun?

For this week’s Try It Out Tuesday, Kila Peeples showed how you can enjoy quality family time with baking soda and other household items. When you add shaving foam or hair conditioner to baking soda, you get some crazy stuff!

Watch the video above to see what Kila created!