Looking for a job? Consider becoming a sales representative or a delivery truck driver

Even in a pandemic, a silver lining can be found.

Whether by choice or not, some people have been given the opportunity to make a fresh start with their career.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic began making it necessary to quarantine, it led to people working and lounging at home more. That has led many to consider new looks and new furniture for their living space.

With the sales that have risen at Gardner White Furniture, it comes with a demand for more people to work for the company.

Gardner White President Rachel Stewart said the company is looking to add to its trusted team -- and two jobs that are in high demand right now are in-store sales representatives and delivery truck drivers.

