Grab a snack at a walk-up window in the D

It’s the unique window shopping you can do in Detroit that can help you find a snack when you’re strolling in the city. With many restaurants closed to indoor dining, delivery and curbside drop-off are great options, but did you know that there are windows that you can literally walk up to and eat a meal? There are three restaurants in downtown Detroit that offer this and they are within a couple of blocks of each other

If you fancy breakfast, Iggy’s Eggies in Capital Park is worth the walk. Their sandwiches made with a jammy yolk egg and fresh toppings are perfect for a morning visit to the area. Add an order of hash browns and fresh orange juice to make your breakfast complete! If you want a warm-up, Huddle Broth Serve is right down the street. Choose from a variety of steaming hot broths made at the popular restaurant Johnny Noodle King. Or, if a snack is on your mind, walk to the opposite end of Parker’s Alley for a hot pretzel from Twist.