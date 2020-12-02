Start a new holiday tradition with the kids

What are your holiday traditions for the kids? Decorating the tree? Building a snowman?
Our Live ln the D friend of the show Kerry Doman from Little Guide Detroit is here to share her ideas to make the holidays even more special for the kids.
Kerry Doman suggested having kids help you decorate the tree with their own favorite ornament. She also suggested gifting the kids with an ornament that symbolizes the year or their growth. In addition, Kerry gave some pointerS on how to make your gingerbread house sick together and stand tall throughout the holiday season.
Visit littleguidedetroit.com for more ideas on activities to do with your little ones.