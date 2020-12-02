Start a new holiday tradition with the kids

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

What are your holiday traditions for the kids? Decorating the tree? Building a snowman?

Our Live ln the D friend of the show Kerry Doman from Little Guide Detroit is here to share her ideas to make the holidays even more special for the kids.

Kerry Doman suggested having kids help you decorate the tree with their own favorite ornament. She also suggested gifting the kids with an ornament that symbolizes the year or their growth. In addition, Kerry gave some pointerS on how to make your gingerbread house sick together and stand tall throughout the holiday season.

Visit littleguidedetroit.com for more ideas on activities to do with your little ones.