Get excited: It’s Day 2 of our 12 Days of Giving

It’s now Day 2 of our Twelve Days of Giving!

We are hoping to make your holidays a little brighter by giving away $500 in cash each day for twelve days, along with bonus prizes. We will announce a new winner each day on Live in the D.

Friday’s winners will not only receive the $500 prize, but they will also receive a bonus prize from the Ann Arbor Farmers Market valued at another $100.

Host Jason Carr spoke to Stefanie Stauffer about all the local products available at the farmers market.

The market has been open for more 100 years and has numerous local vendors who have been with the market for more than four generations. All together, the market has about 120 vendors who sell a wide variety of vegetables, fruit, eggs, meat, herbs, bread and cheese. They also sell holiday decor, body care products, jewelry and more.

Coordinators with the market are keeping customers safe by requiring a mask, spacing out vendors and putting up hand sanitizer stations. The market also offers curbside pick up for orders placed ahead of time with the vendors.

To learn more about the Ann Arbor Farmers Market, the location and hours, click or tap here.