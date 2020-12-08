3 ways to keep your pet healthy this winter

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We tend to be spending more time indoors with the shorter daylight hours and cooler temps, and that means not only lounging around more at home for you, but also for your pets.

Because of that, your little companions might be putting on a few pounds, which could spell trouble for their health.

Overweight animals suffer from similar problems to humans, including arthritis, diabetes and respiratory issues.

Fortunately, there are some ways to keep your furry friend healthy this winter, says Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane. She gave three suggestions:

1. Make time to do something active every day.

You don’t necessarily have to bundle up and take your dog for those long walks you used to take in the summer, but they still need the same amount of exercise. Instead, try a game of indoor fetch, or engage in a game of tug-of-war. For cats, grab a laser pointer or a fun fishing-rod-style toy and get them to chase it.

2. Exercise their brain.

Animals need to be mentally stimulated as well as physically active. Try teaching your old dog a new trick, or them a puzzle game. Puzzle feeders are available for dogs and cats, and it will help keep them from wolfing down their food, as well as give them some mental exercise.

3. Set up a play date.

No one is going to chase around a dog better than another dog. If you have the time and money, try sending your pooch to doggy daycare for a day to socialize them and tucker them out.

If you are looking for someone to keep you company, or you want to add another member to the family, Chrisman introduced us to Ginger, a playful pitbull looking for an active home. Watch the video above to learn more about her.

If you do want to adopt her, the Mike Morse Lawfirm will cover all the standard adoption fees.