Find the perfect gift for the fashionista in your life

Local 4 Style Editor, and self proclaimed fashionista, Jon Jordan has a few tips for how you can keep your style-wise friends and family happy this holiday season. He showed off several gift ideas in a wide range of prices that would be great for anyone who considers themselves ‘fashion forward.’

The first thought you might have would be to gift clothes, but often fashionistas know better than you what fits their unique style, and clothes can be a risky choice. Instead, Jordan recommends buying home decor items that will allow them to style their surroundings.

He started with colorful shelf sculptures, with simple phrases like “hello” or “xoxo.” Jordan said these can be great for decorating the background of your video calls, and adding a little personality to your surroundings.

Another colorful gift idea is the Iris Apfel coloring book. Fashionistas are sure to recognize this famous style icon, and the book lets you fill in some of her iconic colorful looks. Jordan says you can frame it, put it as a coffee table book, or just keep it around as a stress-relieving coloring book.

Jordan also showed off a few gifts for the at-home bar. One idea would be to restock your fashionista’s cabinets with some colorful stemless wineglasses. The color adds some flair to your dishware, and not having a stem makes the glasses much more versatile than traditional wine glasses. Jordan also showed off cocktail stirrers with fashion designs at the top which would be a great addition to any home bar.

Games are also a great gift idea, like a stylish 3D tic tac toe board which is both entertaining, and a great table decoration. Of course, if you really want to impress and budget is no issue, Jordan said you can show off with a $800 special edition Monopoly board, studded with Swarovski crystals.

For more information on where you can find these holidays gifts, watch the video above.