Run out of powdered sugar? Don’t stop baking, make your own!

Has this happened to you? You’re baking away in the kitchen and you run out of powdered sugar. You’ve got cookies in the oven and you can’t run to the store! Kila Peeples discovered a way to get more of your key ingredient using two items that you can find in your pantry.

Put a half cup of regular sugar in a mixer, along with a tablespoon of cornstarch and mix for about five minutes. Kila tried this out and then made two batches of frosting, one with store-bought powdered sugar, and another with the sugar she made.

Watch the video above to see which one Kila liked best!