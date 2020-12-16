This app will help to keep your mind and body on a healthy track

WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) is taking a new holistic approach to help people with their health goals, and the four pillars are mindset, food, sleep and movement.

The app tracks your sleep and movement, and there’s a space to journal so that you are more aware of your mindset.

The pandemic has affected every aspect of our lives, including how we celebrate the holidays, but WW encourages everyone to approach it with intention. Know that you are going to want to indulge and plan accordingly to help yourself stay on a healthy track.

WW offers two options for their meetings:

In-person meetings are still continuing with safety precautions in place. You must wear a mask, social distance yourself and there is a limit on how many people are allowed in the meeting.

If you do not feel safe attending in-person meetings, virtual meetings are still available.

