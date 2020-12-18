Have you ever tried puffy tacos?

We all have family traditions, and for one family in Fraser, they turned theirs into a business.

Delia Martin loved making recipes from her parents, Rosalio and Consuelo Rendon, one of which included the puffy taco - a thick corn-based shell that puffs up when deep-fried. With the help of her husband George and his parents, they were able to buy a small restaurant in Fraser in 1971.

The place was known for their burgers so they continued to serve them, but Delia liked to give her tacos to customers as well. Soon people were returning for her signature puffy tacos, and they switched the menu over to Tex-Mex cuisine. Delia was the creative genius in the kitchen while George manned the finances. They were a good team.

Over the years they outgrew their original location, moved into a bigger space, and opened up new locations in Macomb, St. Clair Shores, and Troy (this location is temporarily closed due to the pandemic).

The Martin family still runs the business with Delia and George’s children manning the ship. Besides their puffy tacos, you can get other Tex-Mex favorites including nachos, enchiladas, burritos, and fajitas. Their margaritas are also quite popular and you can get them to-go.

Currently, their Fraser, Macomb and St. Clair Shores locations are open for take-out only. You can also order online via DoorDash.

El Charro Fraser

16720 14 Mile Rd.

Fraser, MI. 48026

El Charro Macomb

21519 21 Mile Rd.

Macomb Twp. MI 48044

El Charro St. Clair Shores

24401 Harper Ave.

St. Clair Shores, MI. 48080