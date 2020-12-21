Have you finished all your holiday shopping yet?

We’re 4 days away from Christmas so that’s what we’re talking about today on What’s The Buzz. Joining host Tati Amare to discuss the big day are Mark Sobolewski, a local teacher, Kerry Doman, the founder of LittleGuideDetroit.com, and AJ Williams, the Managing Editor at the Michigan Chronicle, and creator of SingleBlackChick.com.

First, it’s December 21st, have you finished all your shopping? For the very organized Kerry Doman, the answer is yes. She says she has been buying gifts for a while now. She also added that not only has she bought them all, but they are all wrapped as well. Mark is doing pretty good, all his online orders have come in, he just needs to pick up a few local gifts. AJ is done shopping, but she has not received all her gifts yet, as her delivery dates keep getting pushed back.

Do you typically open gifts on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve? This year, Kerry says she is going to spread out the gift opening so the kids aren’t overwhelmed. They actually started opening some presents from Grandma and Grandpa yesterday. Mark says he is so excited to receive and give gifts, he opens them as soon as possible.

Do you have a favorite ornament or decoration? A sparkly poinsettia is AJ’s favorite holiday decoration since she loves plants. In fact, instead of a tree, she has poinsettias everywhere. Mark’s favorite decoration is Dandy, a Christmas Duck, which he says “just brings me joy.” Kerry doesn’t just have one favorite ornament, she has tons of them. Her family tradition is to get an ornament when they travel, so her tree reminds her of all the places she has been with her family.

