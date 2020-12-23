3 Easy things you can do for your health this holiday season

The last thing you want for Christmas is to get rundown and sick. Luckily, there are steps you can take right now to help ensure you stay healthy through the holidays. Nutrition and fitness expert, Jody Trierweiler, shares her advice for the three easiest things you can do for your health this holiday season.

1) Get enough sleep

We all hear it, “You should sleep 8 hours a night,” but how important is it really? What does it actually do besides make you a more pleasant person in the morning? Apparently a whole lot. As you sleep your body produces several things it needs, including antibodies to keep you from getting sick. If you don’t sleep enough you will be more susceptible to getting sick. Jody says you can always opt for a nap, 20-minute naps are ideal, and you should aim for about 7-8 hours of sleep a night, much more than that doesn’t really add any benefits. Guess it’s time for some more shut-eye.

2) Stay Hydrated

If you want to keep your metabolism up and running, then you should really focus on staying hydrated. Now that doesn’t mean pounding 8 glasses of water before bed, it means carrying a water bottle around with you and sipping on it throughout the day. If you are dehydrated, that cues your body to slow down your metabolism. Your metabolism isn’t the only thing that needs water; your body needs lots of water to help it do all of its functions. So next time you take a break and are at the metaphorical “water cooler” make sure you take a sip.

3) Be Positive

It may sound cheesy to say “be positive,” “be happy,” but there is some real science behind how a positive attitude can keep you feeling better. When you have negative emotions, are complaining a lot, or feel stressed, that will raise your cortisol levels, which can lead to weight gain. Try writing in a gratitude journal or taking the focus off yourself and try to help others in this time of giving. It’s good to have a healthy mindset, take breaks when you need them, and go easy on yourself and others. If you are struggling, know you are not alone, many are suffering during these trying times. It is really important to take care of your mental health, so reach out to a professional for help if you need it.

For more great advice look for Jody’s Fit Life on social media.