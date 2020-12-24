Check out these hot spots for cool winter fun

While you are taking a break from school or work this holiday season, you might be looking for something fun and safe to do outside. There are plenty of places you can go where you can get out and enjoy winter festivities. Kila Peeples went to a few towns that are just right for some cold weather fun. Valade Park on the Detroit riverfront is hosting Winters At Valade. The remodeled park has family events including marshmallow roasting, live music, and firepits and chimneys that are perfect for snuggling up and warming up. Downtown Northville is buzzing with winter fun with Heat In The Streets, where Main Street is shut down for visitors to walk around, enjoy outdoor dining, and stop by the handmade pods that offer warm drinks and snacks. For the perfect date night, downtown Royal Oak is aglow with colorful lights and decorations.

Watch the video above to learn more about the holiday fun you can have at these awesome cities.