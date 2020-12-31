Style up your New Year’s Eve at home

We all know that ringing in 2021 is going to look a bit tamer than in previous years but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a great time in the comfort of your home.

Local 4 Style Editor, Jon Jordan, has some ideas on how to make the big night special.

If you’re having a comfy evening at home try wearing stylish silk or polyester pajamas. You can always add sequins and metallic paint to spruce up your outfit. Then grab your punch bowl to kick off your fun night.

Jon Jordan also showed how he decorated his home for the festivities. He did a home improvement project where he made a more creative wall by mimicking concrete with paint with shadow boxes for a more eye-catching entry-way.

Watch the video for more New Year’s Eve: At-home Edition suggestions.