33ºF

Live In The D

Make baking healthier with this surprising substitute

For Try It Out Tuesday we test if using an avocado for your baked goods is in fact good

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Try It Out Tuesday, Baking, Avocados, Cupcakes, Health

Almost everyone promises to eat healthier at the beginning of a new year, but sometimes that sweet tooth will cry out for a treat. Is there a way to enjoy sweets, like a slice of cake or a cupcake, and still stay on the healthy path? Kila Peeples found a way to still have a baked goods, but you swap out the eggs and oil for a healthy, savory fruit. An avocado.

Kila made cupcakes using store-bought cake mix, but instead of using the three eggs and vegetable oil, she used one large avocado. Was it just as tasty as the original recipe? Watch the video above to see if Jason Carr and Tati Amare can taste the difference between cupcakes baked traditionally or with an avocado.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: