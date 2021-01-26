Make baking healthier with this surprising substitute

Almost everyone promises to eat healthier at the beginning of a new year, but sometimes that sweet tooth will cry out for a treat. Is there a way to enjoy sweets, like a slice of cake or a cupcake, and still stay on the healthy path? Kila Peeples found a way to still have a baked goods, but you swap out the eggs and oil for a healthy, savory fruit. An avocado.

Kila made cupcakes using store-bought cake mix, but instead of using the three eggs and vegetable oil, she used one large avocado. Was it just as tasty as the original recipe? Watch the video above to see if Jason Carr and Tati Amare can taste the difference between cupcakes baked traditionally or with an avocado.