Gaze and graze on these locally made cheeseboards

Whether it’s for a game or a romantic dinner, there is one food that usually gets everyone to the snack table and that’s cheese!

There is a local company that is taking the lovable snack and elevating into an experience. Cheese To Please creates gourmet grazing boards. These boards are a work of art and feature beautifully cut meats, nuts, fruits, candy and of course, cheese. They are made locally and incorporate other locally made ingredients and products. Owner, Missy Stines joined Jason live to talk about her grazing boards. She even sent Jason his own, which he called “a cheeseboard on steroids.”

Check out these beautiful boards in the video above.