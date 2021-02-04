You’ve never had a donut like these Caribbean inspired ones!

Most people enjoy a donut as a tasty treat. So how about a donut with some flair that’s channeling the flavors of the Caribbean? We could all use a taste of island flavor to warm us up in this cold winter weather and we found the person who’s making this a reality.

Host Tati Amare was joined by Toi Roberts, owner of Rolais’ Caribbean Bakery, a business that is bringing this creative combination to life. She was introduced to Caribbean flavors by a friend of hers and fell in love with them, deciding to add them to her baked treats. Flavors include Lemon Poppyseed Hibiscus, Passionfruit Lemon, Calypso Coconut Lime, Butter Rum Raisin, Guava Stuffed, Limbo Lime Pie, and many more. They even have a Passionfruit paczki for Fat Tuesday.

All the donuts are vegan, and she has nut-free and gluten-free options as well. She decided to cater to these diets because she loves the challenge, and everyone deserves a donut.

You can find Rolais’ Donuts at Eastern Market on Saturdays, and on their website.