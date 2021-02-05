Support the arts while tasting a new cocktail recipe

Looking to support the arts while tasting some new cocktail recipes? Then look no further. The Ann Arbor Center is hosting their 13th Annual Martini Fundraiser and now you can bring the fun home with you.

Artini-At-Home used to allow the community to roam around Ann Arbor and try different cocktails, but to keep everyone safe this year you can try your cocktail in the comfort of your home. There will be four cocktails available for pickup. Each cocktail was inspired by a mural that is in Ann Arbor. Once you have the cocktails you can go online and vote for the best one!

To purchase tickets and find out more information click or tap here.