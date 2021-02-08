Slide into winter family fun with glow tubing

It may not seem like there are a lot of fun things to do in the winter, especially during a pandemic. Bowers School Farm in Bloomfield Hills is changing that with glow tubing. The farm now offers visitors a chance to enjoy the snow on their large hill that is perfect for zooming down on one of their custom tubes. If tubing isn’t your thing, there are fire pits for warming up and making s’mores. You can also visit their barn where you can get delicious snacks like grilled cheese sandwiches, popcorn, and soup.

Tickets for tubing will be available later this week, however, the best way to be first to know when they are released is to sign up for their newsletter which is located on the Bowers School Farm website. There is a fee for tubing, but entry into the farm and barn are free.

Watch the video above to see what it is like to go glow tubing after hours.