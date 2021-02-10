This family weight loss story will get you motivated

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

For some, losing weight can be more than just a New Year’s resolution, it can be a matter of life and death.

Brother and sister Liz and Patrick McCarthy said that WW, formerly Weight Watchers, helped give them a new lease on life with a combined weight loss of more than 250 pounds.

Liz said that she made the switch to WW after trying out several other weight loss programs. She said she saw herself heading down a dangerous road and decided it was time to make a change. But most of the programs she tried didn’t help her, and even the ones that did couldn’t keep the weight off for long.

She said that WW let her keep habits like going out to eat and eating with family, which has allowed her to lose around 100 pounds.

Patrick joined at the suggestions of his sisters and doctor. He said that he started experiencing some medical issues and that his doctor said if he wasn’t able to lose more weight, he’d need to go on medication.

He discussed how the WW Workshops helped him lose 160 pounds.

“I’ve been going for five years now and every week there’s something new to learn,” he said.

