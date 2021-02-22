Bakery treats for dogs in the D

Pet owners know their pets are like family, so it is important to treat them to something extra special, especially in honor of National Dog Biscuit Day tomorrow. You can get delicious, premium baked biscuits right here in Metro Detroit at Three Dog Bakery in downtown Plymouth. Nate Atkinson, the owner of Three Dog bakery, joined Jason Carr from his bakery to talk about all the special treats they offer.

Three Dog Bakery offers two pastry cases full of treats made with wholesome ingredients. Their slogan at their shop says: 100% human quality ingredients but for pets. Atkinson says the treats vary. They usually have favorites like cookie fries, doggie Oreos, or peanut butter biscuits, but they also change things up to feature seasonal ingredients, like their current strawberry crème cookies, which are a hit with dogs. Besides treats, Three Dog Bakery also does adorable personalized dog cakes that are made with the same quality ingredients.

Take a look at all that Three Dog Bakery has to offer in the video above.

These treats can be picked up in person, with your dog in tow. Three Dog Bakery can ship or do curbside pick-up.