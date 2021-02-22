Detroit’s Best Building Bracket: Vote in Round 1, win prizes

Detroit has some of the best architecture in the world. But which building is the best?

We’ve launched a new bracket challenge to find out which of Detroit’s iconic and celebrated buildings is the best. Why? Just because. We all need something fun to do these days.

There are so, so many buildings to choose from, but we’ve landed on the top 32. To contain the list a bit, we’ve left out famous homes and churches, and stuck with buildings -- like, skyscrapers, museums, etc., and they have to be still standing, like Elton John.

The Fisher Building and Guardian Building will serve as the top seeds, with the Penobscot and Masonic Temple as the No. 2 seeds. There will be five rounds in this bracket challenge -- finishing up just before March 13 -- 313 Day.

Prizes: Just by voting, you’ll be entered to win a $100 gift card to Jax Car Wash (four in each round) and one grand prize of $500! Thanks to our sponsor, FanDuel Sportsbook -- Make your first bet risk free up to $1,000.

Ad

Vote in Round 1 of Best Buildings Bracket below: