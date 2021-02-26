Wine and Dine with the Live in the D crew!

Ready for a fun night with the Live in the D Crew?

Tati Amare and Jason Carr are hosting an evening of gourmet food, fine wine, and conversations. It’s the “WDIV Insiders: Virtual Wine and Dine event”! You’ll enjoy a gourmet dinner for two from Bistro Joe’s in Birmingham along with two bottles of wine from Celani Family Vineyards.

Celani Family Vineyards in the Napa Valley wine country in California. They produce Cabernet, Chardonnay, Merlot, and a Rose.

Tom Celani, the owner of Celani Family Vineyards offered some advice on making your wine worth every sip. He said that paring food with your wine helps you enjoy it even more. Also pouring it into a wine decanter will help with you get the best flavor.

The two wines that will be featured at the WDIV Insiders event will be their Tenacious, which is a mix of merlot and cabernet franc. They will also feature a homegrown, crisp Chardonnay.

