We’re kicking off the week with some good music and uplifting vibes.

Our Music Monday guest was Jayson Clayborn. This Grammy-nominated Gospel artist creates music that can inspire anyone regardless of their belief. His songs deal with everyday problems and give you hope to get through your week. Clayborn even did a recent collaboration with Jack Harlow on a song that featured Adam Levine.

Watch the video to see Jayson Clayborn’s performance of his song “Praise Your Way Through.”