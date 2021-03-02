Make a birthday cake in five minutes in the microwave? Here’s how to do it!

During these hectic times, some things are going to slip your mind such as paying a bill, picking up some milk from the store, someone’s birthday. If you need a last minute cake or if you want to have a little fun with the kids, there is a way to make a birthday cake that cooks in just five minutes. Oh, and it’s not baked. You cook it in the microwave. Kila Peeples tried the recipe out, to see if this was a birthday wish, or a birthday blowout.
Watch the video above to see how her cake came out!
5-minute Birthday Cake:
For the cake
¾ stick softened butter
½ cup sugar
¼ cup room temp yogurt
¾ cup room temp milk
1 cup all purpose flour
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp vanilla extract
Directions:
Sift together dry ingredients. Mix softened butter, vanilla extract and sugar with a hand mixer. Add the yogurt and mix .Add the sifted dry ingredients and milk, and mix well.
Pour the mixture into a microwave safe container, lined with parchment paper, and cook in the microwave for 5 minutes on high. If after 5 minutes the cake hasn’t finished baking, continue to bake it until done. Check to see if the cake is ready by sticking a toothpick in the center of the cake. If it comes out clean. it’s ready.
Allow the cake to cool in the container. Take the cake out, frost/decorate, and enjoy!
For the Frosting:
