Make a birthday cake in five minutes in the microwave? Here’s how to do it!

During these hectic times, some things are going to slip your mind such as paying a bill, picking up some milk from the store, someone’s birthday. If you need a last minute cake or if you want to have a little fun with the kids, there is a way to make a birthday cake that cooks in just five minutes. Oh, and it’s not baked. You cook it in the microwave. Kila Peeples tried the recipe out, to see if this was a birthday wish, or a birthday blowout.

Watch the video above to see how her cake came out!

5-minute Birthday Cake:

For the cake

¾ stick softened butter

½ cup sugar

¼ cup room temp yogurt

¾ cup room temp milk

1 cup all purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

Directions:

Sift together dry ingredients. Mix softened butter, vanilla extract and sugar with a hand mixer. Add the yogurt and mix .Add the sifted dry ingredients and milk, and mix well.

Pour the mixture into a microwave safe container, lined with parchment paper, and cook in the microwave for 5 minutes on high. If after 5 minutes the cake hasn’t finished baking, continue to bake it until done. Check to see if the cake is ready by sticking a toothpick in the center of the cake. If it comes out clean. it’s ready.

Allow the cake to cool in the container. Take the cake out, frost/decorate, and enjoy!

For the Frosting:

Check out this Try It Out Tuesday! https://www.clickondetroit.com/live-in-the-d/2020/12/16/run-out-of-powdered-sugar-dont-stop-baking-make-your-own/