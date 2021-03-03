Get a jump start on a healthy lifestyle for National Nutrition Month

It’s National Nutrition Month, and if you’ve been considering switching to a healthier lifestyle, now is a great time to make the leap. Luckily, Live In The D’s nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler is here to help you figure out where to begin.

Trierweiler said that the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends you break down March into weekly goals to help you stick to a healthy diet.

Week 1: Eat a variety of foods daily

Try to incorporate all the food groups at every meal. Get creative! Add some veggies in with a morning omelet to help round out breakfast.

Week 2: Plan your meals each week

Have everyone at home make a list of their five favorite healthy foods, and turn that into your grocery list. Once you have everything you can use it as a building block for your meal prep.

Week 3: Share meals as a family, and try new foods

Pick up something new from the store, and check out recipes online on how to use them! This is a chance to try out new flavors and find out what you like. Plus, with all the unique recipes available online, you’ll have plenty of new dishes to try your hand at.

For more tips from Jody on how to get started on a healthy lifestyle, watch the video above.