Women’s History Month on Live in the D kicks of with a musical “Boss Lady”

March is Women’s History Month and all month long Live in the D will be featuring women making an impact in their fields. These “Boss Ladies” are chasing their dreams, making a mark on their community, and seizing every opportunity.

Today’s “Boss Lady” is in the music industry and has already seen her name in lights with a Grammy award under her belt.

Antea “A Plus” Birchett is a Detroit native who writes songs for many stars you may know like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Mary Mary, Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, and more. She is also currently providing vocal coaching lessons for the National Geographic Genius “Aretha” series stars and vocalists. Birchett said that this is her favorite project she’s ever worked on since she gets to study Aretha Franklin’s diction and vocalization to help the series’ star, Cynthia Erivo, sound more like the music legend.

Watch the video to learn more about this Boss Lady and how she’s impacting the D.